1,925 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

SYNNEX stock opened at $107.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $540,253. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

