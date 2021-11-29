2,744 Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,744 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 110.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 18.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

