Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,606 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.72 and a 200 day moving average of $194.50. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.77 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $773,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.31.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

