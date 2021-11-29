Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,900 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,106,000 after purchasing an additional 512,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $290,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,260 shares of company stock worth $9,224,221 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $47.41 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

