Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Entegris by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,835,000 after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,596 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $149.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

