Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $70.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

