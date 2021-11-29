Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $58.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

