Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 72.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,672 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR stock opened at $86.54 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.