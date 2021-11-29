Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,789 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE WRB opened at $80.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $84.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.