Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,310 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $182.73 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.