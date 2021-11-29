Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of ChemoCentryx worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCXI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,938,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

