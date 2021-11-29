Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Head to Head Analysis

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coinbase Global and Green Dot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 5 15 0 2.67 Green Dot 0 3 2 0 2.40

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus target price of $372.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.70%. Green Dot has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 54.11%. Given Green Dot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Green Dot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54% Green Dot 2.45% 7.70% 1.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and Green Dot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 51.08 $322.32 million N/A N/A Green Dot $1.25 billion 1.68 $23.13 million $0.59 65.26

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Green Dot.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Green Dot on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises of products and services that specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The Corporate and Other segment represents eliminations of intersegment revenues and expenses, unallocated corporate expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other costs that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

