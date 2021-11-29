Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 128,424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 407,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 735,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

TEVA stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

