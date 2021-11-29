Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 5,865 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 117,300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 43,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRC opened at $43.07 on Monday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.13%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

