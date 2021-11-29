Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 335.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Hillenbrand worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $46.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

