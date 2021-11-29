IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 493.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after acquiring an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,543,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,962 shares of company stock worth $1,746,398. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

