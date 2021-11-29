State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.03.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

