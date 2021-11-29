Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) vs. GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Head-To-Head Review

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 107.14%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and GlassBridge Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 9.66 $33.02 million N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 2.80 -$62.30 million ($1,528.72) -0.03

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -716.28% -162.46%

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.