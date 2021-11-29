State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 281 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teradata were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Teradata by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,282,000 after purchasing an additional 114,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradata by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 135,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

NYSE TDC opened at $44.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

