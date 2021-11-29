State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coherent were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Coherent stock opened at $258.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 1.51. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

