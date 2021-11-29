State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $919,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

