State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,162 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Bank were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in National Bank by 190.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Bank by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the second quarter worth $5,492,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 35.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,714 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 30.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 527,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBHC stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.55. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.68 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other National Bank news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

