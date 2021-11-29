Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Corsair Gaming reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

