$0.25 EPS Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.48. Square reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

NYSE SQ opened at $212.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.21, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.25. Square has a one year low of $191.36 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $28,286,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.