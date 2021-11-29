Tyson Foods (TSN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN):

11/16/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

