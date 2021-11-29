Tyson Foods (TSN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN):
- 11/16/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSN stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
