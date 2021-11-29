State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,909 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.51%.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

