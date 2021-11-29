Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $886,000 Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 117.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 24,692 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 20.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

EGBN opened at $57.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.70. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

