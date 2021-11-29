Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stake Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

AKR stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 192.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 545.50%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

