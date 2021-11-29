Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,800 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.