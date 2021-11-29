Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

NYSE BXS opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.20.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

BXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.