Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $128.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

