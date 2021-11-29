Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

