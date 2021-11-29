ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Up 142.4% in November

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 142.4% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASAZY opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cheuvreux upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

