Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATCMF stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

