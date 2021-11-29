Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASBFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $25.68 on Monday. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

