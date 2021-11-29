Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the October 31st total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of ATUSF opened at $12.13 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.2242 dividend. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATUSF shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

