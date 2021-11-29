Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of ShockWave Medical worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.86.

SWAV opened at $183.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.54. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.91 and a beta of 1.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,094,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $542,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,822,434. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

