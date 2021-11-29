Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

FMX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

