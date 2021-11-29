Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,819 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.90 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

