Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $118,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $342.72 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

