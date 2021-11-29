Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 76,387 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,387 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NICE were worth $110,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $146,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $276.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.98 and its 200-day moving average is $266.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.69.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

