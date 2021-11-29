IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 890.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 51.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NYSE THS opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.53.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

