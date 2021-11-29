IFP Advisors Inc Has $29,000 Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

EPR stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. EPR Properties has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

