226 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $136.98 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion and a PE ratio of -43.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

