Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $10.72 Million in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 442,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,720,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Sotera Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 46,671 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHC opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.68. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHC. Barclays increased their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

