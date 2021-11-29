Comerica Bank Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $63.37 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.13.

