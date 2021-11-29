Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,610,000 after purchasing an additional 484,678 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $85.90 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,693 shares of company stock worth $8,443,407 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

