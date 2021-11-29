Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $726,000 Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $905.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.