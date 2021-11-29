Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 459,854 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459,854 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Entergy were worth $147,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

