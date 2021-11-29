JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 70.97% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $137,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $47.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $49.42.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.